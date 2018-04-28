MERIP Welcomes New Executive Director/Editor

published

MERIP is thrilled to announce Steve Niva as the new Executive Director/Editor beginning July 15. Steve has been involved with MERIP for over 30 years, first as an editorial assistant, and since as a frequent contributor and past member of the editorial committee. His recent lead article for MER 283, “Trump’s Drone Surge,” exemplifies the best MERIP has to offer, linking fine-grained analysis to big-picture critical intervention. Steve comes to MERIP from the Evergreen State College where he has been a professor of political science. His regional knowledge, strategic vision and editorial acumen will be an absolute boon for MERIP.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank the hard work of all of MERIP’s staff, editors, and volunteers for their extraordinary efforts in producing a high-quality publication during this editorial and administrative transition. Particular gratitude to our long-time photo editor Michelle Woodward for carrying much of the editorial burden, to Vickie Langohr for her work on the search committee, and to the Futures Committee chaired by Jillian Schwedler for outlining a new, exciting direction for MERIP. And to all of the rest of the MERIP family for your unending support and encouragement. We look forward to many exciting years under Steve's leadership.

In solidarity,

MERIP Board of Directors

Samer Abboud

Sheila Carapico

Dan Connell

Jillian Schwedler

Paul Silverstein (chair)

Jessica Winegar