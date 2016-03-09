Open Letter from Scholars of Yemen

published March 31, 2016 - 2:33pm

US Secretary of State John Kerry

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayraut

On the occasion of a year of the bombardment and blockade of Yemen, we write for a third time as scholars of Yemen to deplore the actions of the governments you represent, which have served cumulatively to erase fundamental principles of international and international humanitarian law: a) drafting the one-sided UN Security Council Resolution 2216 used to legitimize war; b) attempting to protect Saudi Arabia and the other Coalition countries against condemnation by the UN Human Rights Council, leaving the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights alone to issue a condemnation of war crimes; c) continuing massive arms sales in the face of documented war crimes by the Coalition; and d) participating in refueling warplanes, identifying targets, and facilitating the blockade of vital imports of food and fuel to Yemen.

We are aligned with no party in the internal political divisions of Yemen and deplore human rights violations by all the warring parties. However, we note that the major targets of the Yemen war, the Houthis and the bulk of the former Yemeni army, have over the past years fought Islamic State and al-Qaeda, which your governments view as terrorist groups and which have targeted Arab as well as European cities—most recently Brussels. Against this background, we renew our call to you to do everything to obtain an immediate and complete ceasefire and the launch of unconditional Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations for the formation of a transition government. And we ask that you offer no cover to the attempts of the Coalition states to extract commercial gains from their war and to avoid, in the name of plans for Gulf Cooperation Council “reconstruction” of Yemen, legal responsibility for war reparations.

Najwa Adra, Independent scholar

Geneviève Bédoucha, CNRS, Paris

Isa Blumi, Stockholm University

Laurent Bonnefoy, Sciences Politiques, Paris

François Burgat, IREMAM, Aix-en-Provence

Robert Burrowes, University of Washington

Sheila Carapico, University of Richmond

Steven Caton, Harvard University

Don Conway-Long, Webster University

Rochelle Davis, Georgetown University

Blandine Destremau, CNRS, EHESS, Paris

Paul Dresch, University of Oxford

Ulrike Freitag, Free University of Berlin & Centre for Modern Oriental Studies

McGuire Gibson, University of Chicago

Michael Gilsenan, New York University

Andre Gingrich, Austrian Academy of Sciences

Najam Haider, Barnard College, Columbia University

Mouna Hashem, Independent scholar

Juliette Honvault, IREMAM, Aix-Marseille Université

Eirik Hovden, Institute for Social Anthropology, Vienna

Lamya Khalidi, CEPAM, CNRS, France

Laurie King, Georgetown University

Thomas Kühn, Simon Fraser University

Jean Lambert, CERMOM-INALCO, Paris

Anne Meneley, Trent University, Canada

Brinkley Messick, Columbia University

W. Flagg Miller, University of California-Davis

Martha Mundy, London School of Economics and Political Science

Michael Perez, University of Washington

Christa Salamandra, Lehman College, CUNY

Jillian Schwedler, Hunter College, CUNY

Gregory Starrett, University of North Carolina

Lucine Taminian, Independent scholar, Amman

Daniel Varisco, American Institute for Yemeni Studies

Gabriele vom Bruck, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

Lisa Wedeen, University of Chicago

Shelagh Weir, Independent scholar

John Willis, University of Colorado

Jessica Winegar, Northwestern University

Stacey Philbrick Yadav, Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Sami Zubaida, Birkbeck College, University of London